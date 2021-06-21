2018 Toyota Tundra

$56,495 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7520805

7520805 Stock #: 10390

10390 VIN: 5TFAY5F17JX744665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10390

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Backup Sensor Navigation System Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.