2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7363565

7363565 Stock #: 10296

10296 VIN: JA4AZ2A36KZ605339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.