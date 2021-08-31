2020 Jeep Wrangler

$49,995 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7763253

7763253 Stock #: 10536

10536 VIN: 1C4HJXEN4LW231675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.