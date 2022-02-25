Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Sportage

19,392 KM

Details Description Features

$27,349

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,349

+ taxes & licensing

Arrow Tire

519-773-7132

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sportage

2021 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

519-773-7132

  1. 1647453391
  2. 1647453391
  3. 1647453391
  4. 1647453391
  5. 1647453391
  6. 1647453391
  7. 1647453391
  8. 1647453391
  9. 1647453391
  10. 1647453391
  11. 1647453391
  12. 1647453391
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,349

+ taxes & licensing

19,392KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8337579
  • VIN: KNDPM3ACXM7861311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,392 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean low km suv. white on black and just under 20,000km don't miss out on this 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Arrow Tire

2017 Toyota RAV4 LE
 112,979 KM
$26,719 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 se
 113,289 KM
$27,849 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 109,548 KM
$16,949 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

Arrow Tire

188 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 1K1

Call Dealer

519-773-XXXX

(click to show)

519-773-7132

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory