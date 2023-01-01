Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Trax

80,410 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Top Gun Auto Sales

416-900-5605

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

416-900-5605

  1. 1678904068
  2. 1678904074
  3. 1678904080
  4. 1678904087
  5. 1678904093
  6. 1678904099
  7. 1678904105
  8. 1678904110
  9. 1678904116
  10. 1678904120
  11. 1678904125
  12. 1678904132
  13. 1678904137
  14. 1678904143
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,410KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9715720
  • Stock #: N445
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB1FL187028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,410 KM

Vehicle Description

SELLING PRICEIS $14998.00 PLUS TAX AND LIC.

 

THE FOLLOWING DISCLOSURE IS REQUIRED BY LAW IF THE CONSUMER DECLINES OUR CERTIFICATION PACKAGE OF $695 PLUS TAX.

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Gun Auto Sales

2015 Chevrolet Trax LS
 80,410 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 4D...
 99,750 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town &...
 179,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Gun Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

Call Dealer

416-900-XXXX

(click to show)

416-900-5605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory