$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Top Gun Auto Sales
4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
416-500-6821
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,200 KM
Vehicle Description
SV All Wheel Drive With Panoramic Sunroof. Includes Certification!
*Brand New Tires
*Brand New Brake Pads and Rotors
*Freshly Detailed
*New Windshield
Everything works as it should.
The selling price is plus tax and license fee.
Vehicle Features
Top Gun Auto Sales
416-500-6821