Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SV All Wheel Drive With Panoramic Sunroof. Includes Certification!</p><p>*Brand New Tires</p><p>*Brand New Brake Pads and Rotors</p><p>*Freshly Detailed</p><p>*New Windshield</p><p> </p><p>Everything works as it should.</p><p> </p><p>The selling price is plus tax and license fee.</p>

2015 Nissan Rogue

220,200 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle
12956817

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0

416-500-6821

  1. 1757559726440
  2. 1757559726869
  3. 1757559727317
  4. 1757559727717
  5. 1757559728110
  6. 1757559728544
  7. 1757559728945
  8. 1757559729328
  9. 1757559729789
  10. 1757559730210
  11. 1757559730610
  12. 1757559731022
  13. 1757559731433
  14. 1757559731874
  15. 1757559732297
  16. 1757559732716
  17. 1757559733107
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,200KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,200 KM

Vehicle Description

SV All Wheel Drive With Panoramic Sunroof. Includes Certification!

*Brand New Tires

*Brand New Brake Pads and Rotors

*Freshly Detailed

*New Windshield

 

Everything works as it should.

 

The selling price is plus tax and license fee.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Gun Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue AWD S for sale in Baltimore, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue AWD S 98,500 KM SOLD
Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 149
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 149" SLT 3.0L EcoDiesel 220,000 KM SOLD
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL for sale in Baltimore, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent 5DR HB AUTO GL 171,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Top Gun Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

4911 County Road 45, Baltimore, ON K0K 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-500-XXXX

(click to show)

416-500-6821

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Top Gun Auto Sales

416-500-6821

2015 Nissan Rogue