2013 Ford Escape

SE 4x4...HTD SEATS*TOW*BLUETOOTH!

2013 Ford Escape

SE 4x4...HTD SEATS*TOW*BLUETOOTH!

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 254,927KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4929390
  • Stock #: 2557A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1DUB73237
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black/Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. 4x4 / HTD SEATS / REMOTE ENTRY / TOW / BLUETOOTH / SATELLITE RADIO! Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2013 Ford Escape SE 4x4. This 2013 Ford Escape SE 4x4 is a 1.6L, Automatic that is equipped with remote entry, Black paint, 17" wheels, roof rails, automatic headlamps, power liftgate, tow, and dual exhaust. Inside, this vehicle has Grey cloth interior, manual/heated front seats, tilt/telescoping steering with audio and cruise controls, power windows/locks/mirrors, Bluetooth, Satellite radio, CD, USB, and AM/FM. The pre-owned 2013 Ford Escape SE 4x4 comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years. Our experienced Sales Team understands that your time is valuable to you, and that it is not worth wasting it haggling over the price of a vehicle. We guarantee to give you our best competitive price on the vehicle of your choice. All pricing plus taxes and licensing only! No hidden fees. Need us to deliver? Ask us how. Call 1-800-55-VANCE for a Test Drive or speak with a Sales Representative today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

