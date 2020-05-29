Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1-800-558-2623

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North 4x4...HTD SEATS*V6*REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North 4x4...HTD SEATS*V6*REMOTE START!

Location

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

  1. 5072604
  2. 5072604
  3. 5072604
  4. 5072604
  5. 5072604
  6. 5072604
  7. 5072604
  8. 5072604
  9. 5072604
  10. 5072604
  11. 5072604
  12. 5072604
  13. 5072604
  14. 5072604
  15. 5072604
  16. 5072604
  17. 5072604
  18. 5072604
  19. 5072604
  20. 5072604
  21. 5072604
  22. 5072604
  23. 5072604
  24. 5072604
  25. 5072604
  26. 5072604
  27. 5072604
  28. 5072604
  29. 5072604
  30. 5072604
  31. 5072604
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,870KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5072604
  • Stock #: 20090A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS3FW681079
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. 4x4 / V6 / HTD SEATS / BACKUP CAM / PWR DRIVER SEAT / PWR LIFTGATE / REMOTE START! Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4 is a 3.2L V6, Automatic that is equipped with push button start, remote start/entry, Granite Crystal Metallic paint, automatic headlamps, roof rails, power liftgate, dual exhaust, and backup cam. Inside, this SUV has Black cloth interior, power driver seat, heated front seats, leather-wrapped heated steering with audio and cruise controls, rear 60/40 split folding seat, and remote USB. A 5" Touchscreen allows the driver to access UCONNECT and other features that will allow one to enjoy their drive at the touch of a button. The pre-owned 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4 comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years. Our experienced Sales Team understands that your time is valuable to you, and that it is not worth wasting it haggling over the price of a vehicle. We guarantee to give you our best competitive price on the vehicle of your choice. All pricing plus taxes and licensing only! No hidden fees. Need us to deliver? Ask us how. Call 1-800-55-VANCE for a Test Drive or speak with a Sales Representative today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2017 RAM 1500 Laramie
 65,933 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler U...
 179,285 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord To...
 146,694 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

Call Dealer

1-800-558-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-558-2623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory