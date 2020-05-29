+ taxes & licensing
94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0
CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. 4x4 / V6 / HTD SEATS / BACKUP CAM / PWR DRIVER SEAT / PWR LIFTGATE / REMOTE START! Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4 is a 3.2L V6, Automatic that is equipped with push button start, remote start/entry, Granite Crystal Metallic paint, automatic headlamps, roof rails, power liftgate, dual exhaust, and backup cam. Inside, this SUV has Black cloth interior, power driver seat, heated front seats, leather-wrapped heated steering with audio and cruise controls, rear 60/40 split folding seat, and remote USB. A 5" Touchscreen allows the driver to access UCONNECT and other features that will allow one to enjoy their drive at the touch of a button. The pre-owned 2015 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4 comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years. Our experienced Sales Team understands that your time is valuable to you, and that it is not worth wasting it haggling over the price of a vehicle. We guarantee to give you our best competitive price on the vehicle of your choice. All pricing plus taxes and licensing only! No hidden fees. Need us to deliver? Ask us how. Call 1-800-55-VANCE for a Test Drive or speak with a Sales Representative today!
