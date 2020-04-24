94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0
CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. LOW KMS! / REMOTE ENTRY / CRUISE CONTROL / PWR WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS! Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2016 Dodge Journey CVP. This 2016 Dodge Journey CVP is a 2.4L, Automatic that is equipped with push button start, remote entry, Pitch Black paint, and 17" steel wheels. Inside, this vehicle has Black cloth interior, manual front seats, tilt/telescoping steering with audio and cruise controls, power windows/locks/mirrors, USB, AUX, and AM/FM. The pre-owned 2016 Dodge Journey CVP comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years. Our experienced Sales Team understands that your time is valuable to you, and that it is not worth wasting it haggling over the price of a vehicle. We guarantee to give you our best competitive price on the vehicle of your choice. All pricing plus taxes and licensing only! No hidden fees. Need us to deliver? Ask us how. Call 1-800-55-VANCE for a Test Drive or speak with a Sales Representative today!
