2016 GMC Canyon

71,569 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1-800-558-2623

2016 GMC Canyon

2016 GMC Canyon

SLE 4x4...BACKUP CAM*TOW*V6!

2016 GMC Canyon

SLE 4x4...BACKUP CAM*TOW*V6!

Location

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

  Listing ID: 5337812
  Stock #: 20109B
  VIN: 1GTG6CE33G1355802

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,569KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black/Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 20109B
  Mileage 71,569 KM

Vehicle Description

CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. 4X4 / V6 / BACKUP CAM / TOW / BEDLINER / RUNNING BRDS / BLUETOOTH / REMOTE START! Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4x4. This 2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4x4 is a 3.6L V6, Automatic that is equipped with remote start/entry, Silver paint, 18" chrome wheels, bedliner, tow, chrome running boards, automatic headlamps, backup cam, and front tow hooks. Inside, this vehicle has Black cloth interior, 1-way power driver seat, leather-wrapped steering with audio and cruise controls, power windows/locks/mirrors, A/C, Bluetooth, Satellite radio, USB, AUX, and AM/FM. The pre-owned 2016 GMC Canyon SLE 4x4 comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years. Our experienced Sales Team understands that your time is valuable to you, and that it is not worth wasting it haggling over the price of a vehicle. We guarantee to give you our best competitive price on the vehicle of your choice. All pricing plus taxes and licensing only! No hidden fees. Need us to deliver? Ask us how. Call 1-800-55-VANCE for a Test Drive or speak with a Sales Representative today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

