2016 Honda CR-V

90,136 KM

Details Description

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1-800-558-2623

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD...LEATHER*BLUETOOTH*SUNROOF!

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD...LEATHER*BLUETOOTH*SUNROOF!

Location

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,136KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7200197
  Stock #: 2709A
  VIN: 5J6RM4H94GL808733

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Maroon
  Interior Colour Black/Lt Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2709A
  Mileage 90,136 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD / HTD SEATS STEERING / PWR DRIVER SEAT / BACKUP CAM / NAV / PWR LIFTGATE / A/C! CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD. This 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is a 2.4L, Automatic that is equipped with push button start, remote entry, Maroon paint, 18" wheels, automatic headlamps, power liftgate, roof rails, backup cam, lane keeping assist, road departure mitigation, and collision mitigation braking system. Inside, this vehicle has Light Grey leather interior, power driver seat with memory, heated front seats, sunroof, leather-wrapped heated steering with audio and cruise controls, power windows/locks/mirrors, A/C, Navigation, Bluetooth, Satellite radio, USB, and AM/FM. The pre-owned 2016 Honda CR-V Touring AWD comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

