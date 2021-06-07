2016 Honda CR-V

$21,999 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 1 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7200197

7200197 Stock #: 2709A

2709A VIN: 5J6RM4H94GL808733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black/Lt Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2709A

Mileage 90,136 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.