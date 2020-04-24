Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4X4...SUNROOF*REMOTE START*HTD SEATS!

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4X4...SUNROOF*REMOTE START*HTD SEATS!

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$26,299

  • 76,218KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4929378
  • Stock #: 2584
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D89HGA49212
Black
Black
SUV / Crossover
Gasoline
Automatic
4-door

CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. 4x4 / NAV / HTD SEATS / BACKUP CAM / SUNROOF / REMOTE START! Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4x4. This 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4x4 is a 3.5L V6, Automatic that is equipped with push button start, remote start/entry, 18" wheels, backup cam, roof rails, automatic headlamps, and dual exhaust. Inside, this vehicle has Black cloth interior, 7 seats, power/heated front seats, sunroof, tilt/telescoping steering with audio and cruise controls, power windows/locks/mirrors, A/C, Navigation, Satellite radio, Bluetooth, CD, AM/FM, and USB. The pre-owned 2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4x4 comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years. Our experienced Sales Team understands that your time is valuable to you, and that it is not worth wasting it haggling over the price of a vehicle. We guarantee to give you our best competitive price on the vehicle of your choice. All pricing plus taxes and licensing only! No hidden fees. Need us to deliver? Ask us how. Call 1-800-55-VANCE for a Test Drive or speak with a Sales Representative today!

