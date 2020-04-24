Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4x4...HTD SEATS*BACKUP CAM*SUNROOF!

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo 4x4...HTD SEATS*BACKUP CAM*SUNROOF!

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,325KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4929429
  • Stock #: 2619
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG4HC762308
Exterior Colour
Rhino Grey
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. 4X4 / V6 / HTD SEATS / SUNROOF / BACKUP CAM / PARK ASSIST / PWR DRIVER SEAT! Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4. This 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4 is a 3.6L V6, Automatic that is equipped with push button start, remote start/entry, Rhino Grey paint, 20" black wheels, park assist, backup cam, tow, and power liftgate. Inside, this vehicle has Black interior, power driver's seat, heated front seats, sunroof, leather-wrapped heated steering with audio/cruise/shift controls, rear 60/40 split folding seat, and mopar slush mats. An 8.4" touchscreen allows the driver to access Satellite radio, UCONNECT, and other features that will allow one to enjoy their drive at the touch of a button. The pre-owned 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4 is a previous daily rental and comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years. Our experienced Sales Team understands that your time is valuable to you, and that it is not worth wasting it haggling over the price of a vehicle. We guarantee to give you our best competitive price on the vehicle of your choice. All pricing plus taxes and licensing only! No hidden fees. Need us to deliver? Ask us how. Call 1-800-55-VANCE for a Test Drive or speak with a Sales Representative today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

