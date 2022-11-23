Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Wrangler

65,815 KM

Details

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1-800-558-2623

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

JK Sahara

Location

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

  1. 9371482
  2. 9371482
  3. 9371482
  4. 9371482
Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9371482
  • Stock #: 23014B
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBG6HL542518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 65,815 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn
 87,719 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 63,462 KM
$42,191 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 TRX
 23,304 KM
$112,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

Call Dealer

1-800-558-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-558-2623

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory