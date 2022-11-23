$32,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
1-800-558-2623
2017 Jeep Wrangler
2017 Jeep Wrangler
JK Sahara
Location
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0
1-800-558-2623
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
65,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9371482
- Stock #: 23014B
- VIN: 1C4AJWBG6HL542518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,815 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0