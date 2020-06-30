+ taxes & licensing
94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0
CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. 4X4 / HEMI V8 / QUAD CAB / BEDLINER / TOW / REMOTE ENTRY / BLUETOOTH! Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2017 Ram 1500 SXT Quad Cab 4x4. This 2017 Ram 1500 SXT Quad Cab 4x4 is a 5.7L V8, Automatic that is equipped with remote entry, Brilliant Black paint, 17" aluminum wheels, bedliner, tow, automatic headlamps, and locking tailgate. Inside, this vehicle has Diesel Grey cloth interior, manual front seats, rear folding seat with underseat storage, tilt steering with cruise controls, A/C, power windows/locks/mirrors, remote USB, and UCONNECT 3.0 radio with Bluetooth, Satellite radio, and AM/FM. The pre-owned 2017 Ram 1500 SXT Quad Cab 4x4 comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years. Our experienced Sales Team understands that your time is valuable to you, and that it is not worth wasting it haggling over the price of a vehicle. We guarantee to give you our best competitive price on the vehicle of your choice. All pricing plus taxes and licensing only! No hidden fees. Need us to deliver? Ask us how. Call 1-800-55-VANCE for a Test Drive or speak with a Sales Representative today!
