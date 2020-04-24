Menu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD...HTD SEATS*BACKUP CAM*REMOTE START!

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD...HTD SEATS*BACKUP CAM*REMOTE START!

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,160KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4929414
  • Stock #: 19207A
  • VIN: 3GNAXUEU1JL154554
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. AWD / HTD SEATS / BACKUP CAM / REMOTE START / BLUETOOTH / SATELLITE RADIO! Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD is a 1.6L, Automatic that is equipped with push button start, remote start/entry, White paint, 17" wheels, backup cam, and automatic headlamps. Inside, this vehicle has Black cloth interior, power driver seat, heated front seats, leather-wrapped steering with audio and cruise controls, power windows/locks/mirrors, Bluetooth, Satellite radio, USB, AUX, and AM/FM. The pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years. Our experienced Sales Team understands that your time is valuable to you, and that it is not worth wasting it haggling over the price of a vehicle. We guarantee to give you our best competitive price on the vehicle of your choice. All pricing plus taxes and licensing only! No hidden fees. Need us to deliver? Ask us how. Call 1-800-55-VANCE for a Test Drive or speak with a Sales Representative today!

Send A Message