$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
1-800-558-2623
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0
1-800-558-2623
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
94,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9814063
- Stock #: 2866
- VIN: 2GTV2MEC5J1103611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2866
- Mileage 94,345 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0