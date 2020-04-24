Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4...LEATHER*NAV*COOLED SEATS!

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4...LEATHER*NAV*COOLED SEATS!

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$26,999

  • 62,010KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4929426
  • Stock #: 2618
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX0JD556347
Exterior Colour
Hydro Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

CAN'T COME TO OUR DEALERSHIP? NO PROBLEM! ASK US ABOUT OUR DELIVERY SERVICE. 4X4 / V6 / LEATHER / NAV / SUNROOF / PARK ASSIST / BACKUP CAM / TOW! Test drive this certified, pre-owned 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 is a 3.2L V6 with ESS, Automatic that is equipped with push button start, remote start/entry, Hydro Blue paint, 17" black aluminum wheels, blind spot monitoring, advanced brake assist, rain sensing wipers, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, park assist, backup cam, power liftgate, roof rails, and tow. Inside, this vehicle has Black leather interior, power driver seat, heated/vented front seats, leather-wrapped heated steering with audio and cruise controls, power dual pane sunroof, and rear 60/40 split folding and reclining seat. An 8.4" Touchscreen allows the driver to access Navigation, Satellite radio, UCONNECT, and other features that will allow one to enjoy their drive at the touch of a button. The pre-owned 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4x4 comes with a full tank of fuel, certified, and inspected by our trained professionals. Vance Motors has been serving the Bancroft and surrounding area for over 75 years. Our experienced Sales Team understands that your time is valuable to you, and that it is not worth wasting it haggling over the price of a vehicle. We guarantee to give you our best competitive price on the vehicle of your choice. All pricing plus taxes and licensing only! No hidden fees. Need us to deliver? Ask us how. Call 1-800-55-VANCE for a Test Drive or speak with a Sales Representative today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

