2020 Chevrolet Traverse

12,489 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1-800-558-2623

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LS w/1LS

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

LS w/1LS

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,489KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 2896
  VIN: 1GNEVFKW5LJ149411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,489 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

