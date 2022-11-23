$CALL+ tax & licensing
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
1-800-558-2623
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Night Edition Sub Zero 4x4
Location
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0
79,391KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9403753
- Stock #: 22041A
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT8LS125809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,391 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0