2021 RAM 1500
TRX
94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0
23,304KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9371485
- Stock #: 23000A
- VIN: 1C6SRFU95MN713132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,304 KM
Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0