2023 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 2 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10216350

10216350 Stock #: 2890

2890 VIN: 1C4HJXEG2PW542495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2890

Mileage 18,297 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.