2023 Jeep Wrangler

18,297 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

1-800-558-2623

2023 Jeep Wrangler

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

1-800-558-2623

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10216350
  • Stock #: 2890
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG2PW542495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2890
  • Mileage 18,297 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Vance Motors Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

94 Hastings St North, Bancroft, ON K0L 1C0

