Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1984 Chrysler LeBaron

112,500 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
1984 Chrysler LeBaron

1984 Chrysler LeBaron

Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

1984 Chrysler LeBaron

Convertible

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

112,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5611749
  • Stock #: 2306E
  • VIN: 1C3BC55G6EG306240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,500 KM

Vehicle Description

THE LEBARON HAS LEATHER SEATS, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF AND DIGITAL DASH!! SELLING AS IS. HST EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Top
Power Seats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Digital Dash
SPOKED WHEEL COVERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2017 RAM 1500 ST
 80,000 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 130,900 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 72,000 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory