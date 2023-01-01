Menu
1995 Toyota Corolla

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

1995 Toyota Corolla

1995 Toyota Corolla

DX ONLY 40,000 KILOMETERS WOW!!

1995 Toyota Corolla

DX ONLY 40,000 KILOMETERS WOW!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9505054
  • Stock #: 2719E
  • VIN: 2T1AE04B7SC082724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE COROLLA IS A GREAT BUY ONLY 40,000 KMS, LIKE NEW!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
