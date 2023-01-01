1995 Toyota Corolla ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9505054

9505054 Stock #: 2719E

2719E VIN: 2T1AE04B7SC082724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Mechanical Power Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.