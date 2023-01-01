$8,995+ tax & licensing
1995 Toyota Corolla
DX ONLY 40,000 KILOMETERS WOW!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
40,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9505054
- Stock #: 2719E
- VIN: 2T1AE04B7SC082724
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THE COROLLA IS A GREAT BUY ONLY 40,000 KMS, LIKE NEW!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Steering
