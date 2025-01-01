Menu
1995 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 3.0L 1KZ Turbo Diesel Engine. Japan Imported RHD Vehicle. Canadian Registered. 
Odometer: 288,000 KM. 
Call Us: 1-866-786-2901
GTR Auto Group
Location: 112 King St, Barrie
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.gtrautogroup.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

288,000 KM

Details Description

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

PRADO SX AUTO - 3.0L TURBO DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle
13339844

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser

PRADO SX AUTO - 3.0L TURBO DIESEL

Location

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

1-866-786-2901

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
288,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KZJ78003949500000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 288,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 3.0L 1KZ Turbo Diesel Engine. Japan Imported RHD Vehicle. Canadian Registered. 
Odometer: 288,000 KM. 
Call Us: 1-866-786-2901
GTR Auto Group
Location: 112 King St, Barrie
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.gtrautogroup.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.gtrautogroup.com/financing
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At GTR Auto Group, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, GTR Auto Group is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GTR Auto Group

Used 2000 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 SERIES 1HZ 4.2L DIESEL AUTO for sale in Barrie, ON
2000 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 SERIES 1HZ 4.2L DIESEL AUTO 389,000 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 1990 Nissan Skyline R32 GTR - HALTECH DASH|HKS|NISMO|MISHIMOTO for sale in Barrie, ON
1990 Nissan Skyline R32 GTR - HALTECH DASH|HKS|NISMO|MISHIMOTO 150,000 KM $69,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Honda Accord EURO R CL7 - RHD|K20A|RECARO|MOMO|CAMERA for sale in Barrie, ON
2005 Honda Accord EURO R CL7 - RHD|K20A|RECARO|MOMO|CAMERA 174,000 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email GTR Auto Group

GTR Auto Group

GTR Auto Group

112 King Street, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GTR Auto Group

1-866-786-2901

1995 Toyota Land Cruiser