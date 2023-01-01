$23,995+ tax & licensing
1997 Pontiac Firebird
TRANS AM 5.7L V8/RAM AIR INTAKE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
113,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10193214
- VIN: 2G2FV32P1V2216701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,300 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE WITH THE TOP DOWN AND FEELING FREE IN THE WIND WITH THIS 5.7L WS6 TRANS AM, TONS OF HORSEPOWER!! THIS IS AN AMERICAN CAR AND IS IN MILES. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RAM AIR INTAKE, DUAL EXHAUST AND POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
