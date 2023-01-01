Menu
1997 Pontiac Firebird

113,300 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

1997 Pontiac Firebird

1997 Pontiac Firebird

TRANS AM 5.7L V8/RAM AIR INTAKE!!

1997 Pontiac Firebird

TRANS AM 5.7L V8/RAM AIR INTAKE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10193214
  VIN: 2G2FV32P1V2216701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,300 KM

Vehicle Description

DRIVE WITH THE TOP DOWN AND FEELING FREE IN THE WIND WITH THIS 5.7L WS6 TRANS AM, TONS OF HORSEPOWER!! THIS IS AN AMERICAN CAR AND IS IN MILES. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RAM AIR INTAKE, DUAL EXHAUST AND POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

