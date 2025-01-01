$8,995+ taxes & licensing
1998 Chevrolet Camaro
Z28 T-TOP ROOF/5.7L V8!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Sold As Is
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 160,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a classic muscle car with a touch of flair? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this head-turning 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28! This iconic coupe, finished in sleek black with a comfortable gray interior, is sure to bring back those classic car memories. The roar of the powerful 5.7L V8 engine combined with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, promises a thrilling driving experience.
This Camaro Z28 is a true driver's car. With only 160,200 km on the odometer, it's ready for many more cruises down memory lane. Imagine yourself behind the wheel, enjoying the open road and the admiring glances of onlookers. This Camaro is more than just a car; it's a statement. Eckert Auto Sales is selling this classic car AS IS, you fix you save!!!
Here are a few of the features that make this Camaro a must-see:
- T-Top Roof: Enjoy open-air driving with the removable T-top roof panels, letting the sun shine in and the wind whip through your hair.
- 5.7L V8 Engine: Unleash exhilarating power and a throaty growl with the legendary 5.7L V8, delivering an unmatched driving experience.
- Classic Coupe Body Style: Embrace the timeless design of the coupe, a true testament to American muscle car heritage.
- Sporty Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience the thrill of classic rear-wheel drive, providing responsive handling and an engaging connection to the road.
- Aggressive Z28 Styling: Turn heads with the aggressive Z28 trim, showcasing a bold design that exudes performance and style.
HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Eckert Auto Sales
