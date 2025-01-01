Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a classic muscle car with a touch of flair? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this head-turning 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28! This iconic coupe, finished in sleek black with a comfortable gray interior, is sure to bring back those classic car memories. The roar of the powerful 5.7L V8 engine combined with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, promises a thrilling driving experience.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Camaro Z28 is a true drivers car. With only 160,200 km on the odometer, its ready for many more cruises down memory lane. Imagine yourself behind the wheel, enjoying the open road and the admiring glances of onlookers. This Camaro is more than just a car; its a statement. Eckert Auto Sales is selling this classic car AS IS, you fix you save!!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are a few of the features that make this Camaro a must-see:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>T-Top Roof:</span> Enjoy open-air driving with the removable T-top roof panels, letting the sun shine in and the wind whip through your hair.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>5.7L V8 Engine:</span> Unleash exhilarating power and a throaty growl with the legendary 5.7L V8, delivering an unmatched driving experience.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Classic Coupe Body Style:</span> Embrace the timeless design of the coupe, a true testament to American muscle car heritage.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Sporty Rear-Wheel Drive:</span> Experience the thrill of classic rear-wheel drive, providing responsive handling and an engaging connection to the road.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Aggressive Z28 Styling:</span> Turn heads with the aggressive Z28 trim, showcasing a bold design that exudes performance and style.</li></ul><p>HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

1998 Chevrolet Camaro

160,200 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1998 Chevrolet Camaro

Z28 T-TOP ROOF/5.7L V8!!

Watch This Vehicle
12909287

1998 Chevrolet Camaro

Z28 T-TOP ROOF/5.7L V8!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1756330276146
  2. 1756330276691
  3. 1756330277124
  4. 1756330277565
  5. 1756330278003
  6. 1756330278455
  7. 1756330278882
  8. 1756330279348
  9. 1756330279800
  10. 1756330280243
  11. 1756330280689
  12. 1756330281133
  13. 1756330281578
  14. 1756330281994
  15. 1756330282431
  16. 1756330282901
  17. 1756330283357
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,200KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2G1FP22G2W2145987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 160,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a classic muscle car with a touch of flair? Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to present this head-turning 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28! This iconic coupe, finished in sleek black with a comfortable gray interior, is sure to bring back those classic car memories. The roar of the powerful 5.7L V8 engine combined with the smooth-shifting automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, promises a thrilling driving experience.

This Camaro Z28 is a true driver's car. With only 160,200 km on the odometer, it's ready for many more cruises down memory lane. Imagine yourself behind the wheel, enjoying the open road and the admiring glances of onlookers. This Camaro is more than just a car; it's a statement. Eckert Auto Sales is selling this classic car AS IS, you fix you save!!!

Here are a few of the features that make this Camaro a must-see:

  • T-Top Roof: Enjoy open-air driving with the removable T-top roof panels, letting the sun shine in and the wind whip through your hair.
  • 5.7L V8 Engine: Unleash exhilarating power and a throaty growl with the legendary 5.7L V8, delivering an unmatched driving experience.
  • Classic Coupe Body Style: Embrace the timeless design of the coupe, a true testament to American muscle car heritage.
  • Sporty Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience the thrill of classic rear-wheel drive, providing responsive handling and an engaging connection to the road.
  • Aggressive Z28 Styling: Turn heads with the aggressive Z28 trim, showcasing a bold design that exudes performance and style.

HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

T-Top Roof
MAGNA FLOW DUAL EXHAUST
AM/FM/CASSETTE STEREO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 T-TOP ROOF/5.7L V8!! for sale in Barrie, ON
1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 T-TOP ROOF/5.7L V8!! 160,200 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr EX-L w/RES 7 PASSENGER/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr EX-L w/RES 7 PASSENGER/LEATHER!! 134,700 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC 93,800 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

1998 Chevrolet Camaro