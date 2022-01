$1,699 + taxes & licensing 2 4 4 , 3 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8093512

8093512 Stock #: 2187

2187 VIN: 4F2CU09182KM10274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2187

Mileage 244,308 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks rear window defogger Front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Wiper Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Convenience Clock Center Console Intermittent front wipers Safety Power Brakes Dual front airbags Additional Features ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD TACHOMETER GAUGE 16 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER 3.78 Axle Ratio APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS

