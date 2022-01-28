2002 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,988 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 2 3 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8234265

8234265 VIN: 2T1BR12E52C871630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 83,237 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Interior Bucket Seats Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.