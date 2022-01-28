Menu
2002 Toyota Corolla

83,237 KM

Details Features

$5,988

+ tax & licensing
$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

2002 Toyota Corolla

2002 Toyota Corolla

CE

2002 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

83,237KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8234265
  • VIN: 2T1BR12E52C871630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,237 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire

