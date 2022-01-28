$5,988+ tax & licensing
$5,988
+ taxes & licensing
Bayfield Auto Sales
705-739-9100
2002 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
83,237KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8234265
- VIN: 2T1BR12E52C871630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,237 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
