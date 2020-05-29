Menu
$3,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500 | Z71 | 4X4 | V8 |

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500 | Z71 | 4X4 | V8 |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$3,987

+ taxes & licensing

  252,824KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5048166
  Stock #: 182065
  VIN: 3GNEK13TX3G182065
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-8PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!---------------------------------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success. -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.-------This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.------------ --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

