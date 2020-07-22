Menu
2003 GMC Envoy

155,455 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Ed's Auto Mart

705-725-8696

SLE

Location

Ed's Auto Mart

570 Yonge St., Barrie, ON L4N 4E4

705-725-8696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,455KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5657877
  • VIN: 1GKET16P936190216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 155,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Voted Barrie's Best Used Car Dealership & Home of Barrie's Best Used Car Sales person, Nicole Bursey. Family owned and operated. Serving you for over 34 years! All Certified vehicles come with a 3 month/3,000KM warranty, at no additonal cost. Your family's saftey and comfort is our # 1 priority. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

