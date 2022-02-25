Menu
2004 Chevrolet Colorado

326,113 KM

Details Description Features

$1,299

+ tax & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2004 Chevrolet Colorado

2004 Chevrolet Colorado

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

326,113KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8283780
  • Stock #: 2132
  • VIN: 1GCCS196948140267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour "
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 326,113 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2004 CHEVROLET COLORADO EXTENDED CAB
Engine: 3.5L I5 220HP
Displacement: 3.5
Transmission: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Doors: 4
Drive Type: RWD

Installed Equipment:
4-WHEEL ABS
AM/FM RADIO
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
AUTO ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS
CLOCK
CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
DUAL FRONT AIRBAGS
FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
INTERMITTENT FRONT WIPERS
POWER BRAKES
POWER STEERING
TACHOMETER GAUGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

