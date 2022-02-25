2004 Chevrolet Colorado

$1,299 + taxes & licensing 3 2 6 , 1 1 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8283780

8283780 Stock #: 2132

2132 VIN: 1GCCS196948140267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour "

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 326,113 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Clock Auto ON/OFF Headlights Intermittent front wipers Safety Power Brakes Dual front airbags Trim Cloth Upholstery Interior Front air conditioning Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS TACHOMETER GAUGE APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.