2004 Chevrolet Colorado
326,113KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8283780
- Stock #: 2132
- VIN: 1GCCS196948140267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 326,113 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2004 CHEVROLET COLORADO EXTENDED CAB
Engine: 3.5L I5 220HP
Displacement: 3.5
Transmission: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Doors: 4
Drive Type: RWD
Installed Equipment:
4-WHEEL ABS
AM/FM RADIO
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
AUTO ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS
CLOCK
CLOTH UPHOLSTERY
DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
DUAL FRONT AIRBAGS
FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
INTERMITTENT FRONT WIPERS
POWER BRAKES
POWER STEERING
TACHOMETER GAUGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
