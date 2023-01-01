2004 Chrysler Crossfire

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10069707

10069707 Stock #: 2777E

2777E VIN: 1C3AN69L04X014553

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 74,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.