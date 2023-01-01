Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Chrysler Crossfire

74,100 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2004 Chrysler Crossfire

2004 Chrysler Crossfire

COUPE ONLY 74,100 KMS WOW!!

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chrysler Crossfire

COUPE ONLY 74,100 KMS WOW!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1686860220
  2. 1686860222
  3. 1686860226
  4. 1686860230
  5. 1686860234
  6. 1686860238
  7. 1686860242
  8. 1686860244
  9. 1686860245
  10. 1686860246
  11. 1686860250
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069707
  • Stock #: 2777E
  • VIN: 1C3AN69L04X014553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 74,100 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS CROSSFIRE ONLY 74,100 KILOMETERS AND WHAT A CLEAN CAR INSIDE, OUTSIDE, UNDERNEATH JUST PERFECT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A 3.2L V6 FOR YOUR SPORTS CAR NEEDS AND HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS FOR YOUR COMFORT!! THE CROSSFIRE IS EQUIPPED WITH POWER REAR SPOILER AND DUAL EXHAUST. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2010 Chevrolet Camar...
 105,400 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 135,900 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-3 GX ...
 64,200 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory