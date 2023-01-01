$13,995+ tax & licensing
2004 Chrysler Crossfire
COUPE ONLY 74,100 KMS WOW!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
74,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10069707
- Stock #: 2777E
- VIN: 1C3AN69L04X014553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 74,100 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS CROSSFIRE ONLY 74,100 KILOMETERS AND WHAT A CLEAN CAR INSIDE, OUTSIDE, UNDERNEATH JUST PERFECT!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH A 3.2L V6 FOR YOUR SPORTS CAR NEEDS AND HEATED POWER LEATHER SEATS FOR YOUR COMFORT!! THE CROSSFIRE IS EQUIPPED WITH POWER REAR SPOILER AND DUAL EXHAUST. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
