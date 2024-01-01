Menu
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

161,845 KM

$5,997

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4dr Laredo 4x4

2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4dr Laredo 4x4

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

Used
161,845KM
VIN 1J4GW48S34c268971

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4C268971
  • Mileage 161,845 KM

This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not
represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or
maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be
fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial
repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

