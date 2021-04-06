2005 Ford F-250

$8,000 + taxes & licensing 3 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6874179

6874179 Stock #: C25336

C25336 VIN: 1FTSX21P85EC25336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 364,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

