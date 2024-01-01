Menu
G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2005 Ford Mustang

130,207 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Mustang

GT Convertible ~4.6L V8 ~5-Speed Manual ~Leather

2005 Ford Mustang

GT Convertible ~4.6L V8 ~5-Speed Manual ~Leather

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,207KM
VIN 1ZVFT85HX55235415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Screaming Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 55235415
  • Mileage 130,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Convenience

Console

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Removable-Roof Panel
Rear Air & Heat
Analog Gauges

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

705-728-2422

2005 Ford Mustang