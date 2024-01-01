Menu
G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore! Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers cant. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why were known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders! Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customers individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America. Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models. Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - Weve Got Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

2005 Toyota Solara

171,440 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Solara

SLE Convertible ~Leather ~Power Seats ~Alloys

2005 Toyota Solara

SLE Convertible ~Leather ~Power Seats ~Alloys

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,440KM
VIN 4T1FA38P35u047349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5u047349
  • Mileage 171,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Removable-Roof Panel
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

2005 Toyota Solara