2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Convenience
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Front Reading Lamps
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Power Outlet
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
- Split Bench Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Exterior
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Additional Features
- Conventional Spare Tire
- 4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)
