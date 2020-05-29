2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
  Listing ID: 5078748
  Stock #: QLF008A
  VIN: 1GCEK19VX6E106245
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 4.8L SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

