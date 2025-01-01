Menu
Account
Sign In
4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.6L/281

2006 Ford F-150

233,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
12408660

2006 Ford F-150

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
233,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTRX14W96NB01430

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 233,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.6L/281

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2016 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT 317,814 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Hornet GT for sale in Barrie, ON
2024 Dodge Hornet GT 815 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 69,710 KM $53,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

Call Dealer

705-702-XXXX

(click to show)

705-702-5069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

Contact Seller
2006 Ford F-150