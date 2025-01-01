$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-150
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
233,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTRX14W96NB01430
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 233,500 KM
Vehicle Description
4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.6L/281
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Interior
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Front Reading Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
