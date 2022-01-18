Menu
2006 Kia Sportage

231,282 KM

Details Features

$5,988

+ tax & licensing
Raes Auto Sales

705-726-0006

LX V6

LX V6

Location

Raes Auto Sales

692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4

705-726-0006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

231,282KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8143279
  • VIN: KNDJF723667291090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 231,282 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

