Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer

157,598 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 5477208
  2. 5477208
  3. 5477208
  4. 5477208
  5. 5477208
  6. 5477208
  7. 5477208
  8. 5477208
  9. 5477208
  10. 5477208
  11. 5477208
  12. 5477208
  13. 5477208
  14. 5477208
  15. 5477208
  16. 5477208
  17. 5477208
  18. 5477208
  19. 5477208
  20. 5477208
  21. 5477208
  22. 5477208
  23. 5477208
  24. 5477208
  25. 5477208
  26. 5477208
  27. 5477208
  28. 5477208
  29. 5477208
  30. 5477208
Contact Seller

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

157,598KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5477208
  • Stock #: 611193
  • VIN: JA3AJ26E06U611193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-8PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit!-------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2012 Volkswagen GTI
 133,107 KM
$11,487 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 170,757 KM
$8,987 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Wrangler U...
 247,500 KM
$15,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory