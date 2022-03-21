Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Smart Passion

55,356 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Raes Auto Sales

705-726-0006

Contact Seller
2006 Smart Passion

2006 Smart Passion

2dr Cpe

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Smart Passion

2dr Cpe

Location

Raes Auto Sales

692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4

705-726-0006

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,356KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8734943
  • VIN: WMEAJ00FX6J271383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black and Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 55,356 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Raes Auto Sales

2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 138,455 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST
 169,001 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma T...
 260,853 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Raes Auto Sales

Raes Auto Sales

Raes Auto Sales

692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory