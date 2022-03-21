$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Raes Auto Sales
705-726-0006
2006 Smart Passion
2006 Smart Passion
2dr Cpe
Location
Raes Auto Sales
692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4
705-726-0006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,356KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8734943
- VIN: WMEAJ00FX6J271383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black and Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 55,356 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Raes Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Raes Auto Sales
692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4