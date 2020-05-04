Menu
2006 Toyota Corolla

"

2006 Toyota Corolla

"

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$3,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 245,985KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4983231
  • Stock #: 1654
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E56C640499
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! 2006 TOYOTA COROLLA MANUAL transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, , and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $3488 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Safety
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Dual front airbags
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Clock
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • cupholders
  • Intermittent front wipers
  • External temperature display
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Security
  • Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Full wheel covers
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
  • Seatbelt force limiters
  • Seatbelt pretensioners
  • CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
  • LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
  • 15 INCH WHEEL DIAMETER
  • P TIRE PREFIX
  • S TIRE SPEED RATING

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

