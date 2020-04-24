2007 BMW 3 Series

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7
647-618-4646
+ taxes & licensing
Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON, Please Contact 647-618-4646!
We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle. For a peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.
Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!
As per OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7