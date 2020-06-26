Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Sadlon Motors

705-726-1811

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

550 Bayfield St, Barrie, ON L4M 5A2

  • 129,684KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5259383
  • Stock #: SCJ010A
  • VIN: 1G1AL55F477355074
Exterior Colour
Blue
Engine
4-cylinder

Compact

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • 2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

