2007 DODGE TRUCK RAM 3500

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- ABS
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Power Options
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Dual Rear Wheels
- Engine Immobilizer
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Convenience
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Power Outlet
- Seating
- Split Bench Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
- Exterior
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- 4.10 Axle Ratio
- MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
- LT235/80R17E ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
- 2GG SLT CPOS PKG -inc: 6.7L Cummins diesel engine 6-speed auto trans 17 x 6 steel wheels 4-speakers air cond body insulation bright front bumper & grille bright wheel skins cloth 40/20/40 bench seat floor covering carpet front floor mats IP...
- 6.7L I6 TURBO DIESEL CUMMINS ENGINE
- 17" x 6" STEEL WHEELS -inc: bright wheel skins
- CARPET FLOOR COVERING -inc: front floor mats
