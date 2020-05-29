Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Paul Sadlon Motors

705-726-1811

2007 DODGE TRUCK RAM 3500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 302,549KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5139341
  • Stock #: TT6006A
  • VIN: 3D6WG46A87G764630
Exterior Colour
White
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • 4.10 Axle Ratio
  • MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
  • LT235/80R17E ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
  • 2GG SLT CPOS PKG -inc: 6.7L Cummins diesel engine 6-speed auto trans 17 x 6 steel wheels 4-speakers air cond body insulation bright front bumper & grille bright wheel skins cloth 40/20/40 bench seat floor covering carpet front floor mats IP...
  • 6.7L I6 TURBO DIESEL CUMMINS ENGINE
  • 17" x 6" STEEL WHEELS -inc: bright wheel skins
  • CARPET FLOOR COVERING -inc: front floor mats

