2007 Ford Mustang
DELUXE PONY EDITION/LEATHER/4.0L!!
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
71,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8581262
- Stock #: 2608E
- VIN: 1ZVFT80N275290831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 71,400 KM
Vehicle Description
THE MUSTANG DELUXE HAS THE PONY EDITON AND BEING A 5-SPEED MANUAL AND A 4.0L WHAT FUN!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REAR WINDOW LOUVERS, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, AUX AND A 6-PACK CD CHANGER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Warranty Included
