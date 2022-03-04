Menu
2007 Ford Mustang

71,400 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

DELUXE PONY EDITION/LEATHER/4.0L!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8581262
  • Stock #: 2608E
  • VIN: 1ZVFT80N275290831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 71,400 KM

Vehicle Description

THE MUSTANG DELUXE HAS THE PONY EDITON AND BEING A 5-SPEED MANUAL AND  A 4.0L WHAT FUN!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH REAR WINDOW LOUVERS, REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE, AUX AND A 6-PACK CD CHANGER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
