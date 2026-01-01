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2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
255,056KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J8GR48K27C603115
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,056 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.7L/226
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee