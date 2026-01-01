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4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.7L/226

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

255,056 KM

Details Description Features

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2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

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14440753

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
255,056KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J8GR48K27C603115

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,056 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr Laredo, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.7L/226

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-5069

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee