2007 Mazda MAZDA3

158,452 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

705-252-2886

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn

4dr Sdn

4dr Sdn

Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

705-252-2886

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

158,452KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6308940
  • Stock #: 0003
  • VIN: JM1BK32F871740003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0003
  • Mileage 158,452 KM

Vehicle Description

**2007 MAZDA 3**


**CLEAN CARFAX**


**SAFETY DONE**


**CERTIFIED VEHICLE**


** Professionally Detailed .


 We finance! We not only sell vehicles, we build relationships!

Don’t dream it. Drive it!


 


 2 Locations to Serve you:


SIMPLE AUTO SALES AND SERVICES LTD.


2829 Derry Rd E.,                                                                     93 Bradford St.


Mississauga, ON L4T 1A5                                                          Barrie, ON  L4N 3A7 


905-956-7800                                                                          705-252-2886


 


 


 


 


 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof/Moonroof
AM/FM Stereo
Power Brakes
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors

93 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3A7

