Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>THE G5 HAS GREAT ACCELERATION, QUIET RIDE AND GREAT CRASH TEST SCORES!! THIS VEHICLE LOOKS SPORTY WITH THE REAR SPOILER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE.</p>

2007 Pontiac G5

48,700 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Pontiac G5

LOW LOW KILOMETERS ONLY 48,700 WOW!!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac G5

LOW LOW KILOMETERS ONLY 48,700 WOW!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1707762568
  2. 1707762570
  3. 1707762571
  4. 1707762575
  5. 1707762579
  6. 1707762583
  7. 1707762587
  8. 1707762591
  9. 1707762594
  10. 1707762597
  11. 1707762600
  12. 1707762602
  13. 1707762606
  14. 1707762610
  15. 1707762614
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2AJ55F877330034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE G5 HAS GREAT ACCELERATION, QUIET RIDE AND GREAT CRASH TEST SCORES!! THIS VEHICLE LOOKS SPORTY WITH THE REAR SPOILER. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE A TEST DRIVE.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 4MATIC NAVIGATION/SUNROOF!! 76,800 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport GREAT GAS MILEAGE!! 114,800 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus SE 1.0L AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE 1.0L AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! 91,700 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac G5